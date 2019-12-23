Lykia Turner and her 12-year-old daughter couch-surfed for months. She rebuilt her credit score and paid down her debt. She sold homemade dinners and her possessions. Turner put everything she had into buying a house. But she didn’t know when she’d be able to get furnishings like a bed or a coach. But a team of volunteers stepped in over the last couple of weeks to furnish and decorate the house on the Camden-Pennsauken border.