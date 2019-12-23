How are we feeling on this Monday morning, Philly? The Eagles aren’t quite playoff bound, but they’re awfully close after a 17-9 win over the Cowboys yesterday. One more win, and they’re in.

My colleagues have spent 2019 working hard on stories that captivated, entertained, interested, and informed you. They’ve made you question things you thought you knew. They’ve made you laugh. They’ve made you cry. And those are the stories that make Philly, well, Philly.

Eagles 17, Cowboys 9: Win puts Birds in driver’s seat for NFC East title

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson celebrates after the Philadelphia Eagles win 17-9 over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
“The Eagles weren’t great, but they were good enough. Good enough to take control of a bad division, perhaps, but good enough,” columnist Bob Ford wrote about the game.

Carson Wentz was able to help an injured offense to 17. But the story of the game was Fletcher Cox and the Eagles’ defense. They held Dallas and Dak Prescott to just 9 points, tied for their lowest output of the season.

Now, the Eagles have to beat the New York Giants to secure a spot in the playoffs.

From the inspiring to the enraging, these are the stories that captivated you most in 2019

As the year draws to an end, it’s a great time to look back. From an angry Eagles fan who turned out to be Penn’s admissions director to the long criminal history of the man who was accused of shooting six Philly cops on an August night, my colleagues did so much amazing work this year.

Lisa Gartner worked to expose the mistreatment of young men at Glen Mills Schools. Ellie Silverman made us smile with her profile of the usher who helps 200 women make it through 16 stalls in a 20-minute intermission during Hamilton. Aaron Carter covered the realities of food insecurity for the city’s high school athletes.

From the tens of thousands of stories we published in 2019, we compiled the ones you all seemed most interested in reading and watching. Check it out.

How a South Jersey political boss got 10 acres on the Camden waterfront

New Jersey power broker George Norcross and his friends got a deal — a really good deal — on land on the Camden waterfront. My colleagues sifted through hundreds of pages of property records and previously undisclosed government documents. They disclosed that Norcross and his fellow investors’ holdings on the waterfront, access to rental income from tax-credit recipients, and ability to tap into additional lending on those properties go beyond what has been previously reported.

In all, projects Norcross has invested in along the waterfront have benefited from nearly $290 million in tax credits and other incentives from New Jersey. And, Norcross was able to purchase land appraised at $2.3 million for just $350,000.

What you need to know today

That’s interesting

Opinions

Santa’s competition for Christmas delivery
Signe Wilkinson
Santa’s competition for Christmas delivery

“So no – impeachment is not about personal feelings. It is about something much bigger and more important – it is about love of country and our precious Constitution.”Rep. Madeline Dean, a Democrat who represents Pennsylvania’s Fourth District, writes for The Inquirer about her vote regarding the impeachment of President Trump.

Your Daily Dose of | Home 🏠

Lykia Turner, 41, (left) and her daughter Shetori Randall get emotional after seeing one of their new bedrooms in their new fully furnished home in Camden on Friday.
ANTHONY PEZZOTTI / Staff Photographer
Lykia Turner and her 12-year-old daughter couch-surfed for months. She rebuilt her credit score and paid down her debt. She sold homemade dinners and her possessions. Turner put everything she had into buying a house. But she didn’t know when she’d be able to get furnishings like a bed or a coach. But a team of volunteers stepped in over the last couple of weeks to furnish and decorate the house on the Camden-Pennsauken border.