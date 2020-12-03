“A vaccine is only as good as its uptake. That means policymakers and public health professionals need to start planning now to make sure the vaccine reaches all Americans — and in particular, that people of color, who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic, are able and willing to get vaccinated early.” — Michelle A. Williams, dean of the faculty at Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, and Valerie Montgomery Rice, president and dean of Morehouse School of Medicine, propose a concrete blueprint to ensure the vaccine reaches everyone by rebuilding trust in Black and Latinx Americans communities where the distrust of medicine among members of communities of color has left deep, justified wounds.