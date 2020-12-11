“Gun violence victims fall through cracks now made wider by a pandemic that disproportionately kills Blacks and Latinos, despite a national reckoning on racial justice that has put the spotlight on inequality in America. It’s hard not to wonder the difference that reckoning might have made had it come earlier for those who lost their lives under the same systemic racism.” — writes columnist Helen Ubiñas about the Philadelphians who have been killed by gun violence this year. You should know their names, Ubiñas writes.