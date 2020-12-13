As for weather, I’m amazed that more people aren’t writing about it or aren’t intensely interested in it at the very least. The atmosphere is truly high drama. What could be more fascinating than chaos? It’s the ultimate live event, not to mention our life-support system. How sad that people would prefer a 55-inch screen over an enchanting snowfall or a sunset or a walk in the moonlight to admire all those never-ending tree branches out there. And as a reporter, one bonus that I particularly like about weather is that it comes with quite an extensive public record.