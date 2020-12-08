Good morning.

First: Even if nightlife is not the same in Atlantic City, casinos are still open with restrictions in place — and some people are willing to gamble with the coronavirus. Reporter Amy Rosenberg has a fascinating look at the bets being placed by all involved.

Second: Nursing home operators believe that long-term care facilities and their workers need the vaccine yesterday. They could get it before the month is over, but there are quite a few big questions to answer first.

And: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf issued a dire plea on Monday for people to take more precautions to guard against the coronavirus as cases and hospitalizations continue to surge.

— Ashley Hoffman (@_ashleyhoffman, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Atlantic City’s casinos, high and low rollers mask up and do what comes naturally: take a gamble

Stephanie Parker deals a game behind plexiglass at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Tuesday, Dec. 01, 2020. Atlantic City casinos are open but operating with restrictions due to the pandemic, affecting the industry and tourism at Atlantic City overall.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
Stephanie Parker deals a game behind plexiglass at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Tuesday, Dec. 01, 2020. Atlantic City casinos are open but operating with restrictions due to the pandemic, affecting the industry and tourism at Atlantic City overall.

On a typical Atlantic City night, gamblers used to throng shoulder to shoulder, elbowing each other to get to the tables to place their bets.

The action dragged on through the night, but these days, the party ends at an almost laughable hour. Casinos are still open for business for those in leopard masks who are there to roll the dice despite the coronavirus. It’s different draws that bring them all there, and they’re wired to take risks anyway.

For some in nursing homes, a COVID-19 vaccine can’t come too soon, but many questions remain

Nursing home residents are expected to be among the first people in line to receive the vaccine by the end of December. Whether everyone will buy into it is another question. The operators of long-term care providers are ready to roll up their sleeves, but resistance from the residents is expected. That’s just one of many hurdles that remain while the plan is still up in the air. Rolling out this program for real is going to require swift action from the people who want to make it happen. Here’s what is concerning people.

Helpful COVID-19 resources

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

Instagram
@fleming.philly.photog/Instagram
Instagram

Brenda Lee sang it best. Thanks for letting us rock around the tree with you @fleming.phillyphotog.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout-out!

That’s interesting

  • 💆‍♀️ If this year is just rubbing you the wrong way, wouldn’t it be nice to have a pro rub you all the right ways? Should you get a massage? Let’s talk about the risk-benefit scenario first. Or is a five-star spa treatment right at your fingertips? Uncork the tension by treating yourself to a self-massage. You can do it. Master “micro-movements” with these five techniques from a massage therapist.
  • 🦅 Doug Pederson said he was “not prepared” to announce the Eagles’ starting quarterback against the Saints. Here’s what could happen by tomorrow.
  • 🍺 Philly’s newest cidery, Young American Hard Cider, opens in Germantown for people who want to sit on the fire pit-heated patio for homemade hand pies and dry ciders.
  • 🏫 This month, a newly formed New York-based group is planning to begin work building apartments at a site once eyed by an electrical workers’ union charter school. The new owners paid $3.8 million for this property.
  • 🥡 Nearly half of Pennsylvania restaurants believe they’ll be out of business by next summer if they don’t get more help, a recent survey says.

Opinions

What Philly police can do
Signe Wilkinson
What Philly police can do

“Santa isn’t transactional in my house. We listen and act with kindness because we are part of a community, not because Santa won’t bring gifts if we have a bad day. Telling my kid that there’s a pixie nanny cam that transmits directly to the North Pole feels too 1984. I prefer to wait a few more years and then explain that it’s actually Google that monitors all of our behavior.” — Fishtown mother Courtney writes that it’s time to stop putting Elf on the Shelf on any shelf, or anywhere in your home.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Lunch

Abbe Stern (right), project manager for Step Up to the Plate, picks up one of several boxes of cheesesteaks Pat’s Steaks in Philadelphia on December 2, 2020.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Abbe Stern (right), project manager for Step Up to the Plate, picks up one of several boxes of cheesesteaks Pat’s Steaks in Philadelphia on December 2, 2020.

Here is Step Up to the Plate, a program helping with food insecurity and keeping kitchen staff busy at work during the pandemic. The organization is as prepared as any of us can be for this unprecedented moment. It’s feeding lunch to those battling food insecurity in different locations throughout the city. Think El Merkury pupusas, Thai Jai Dee pad thai, PaperMill banh mis, Tamalex tortas, and CityView pizza. The group has provided about 400,000 meals in eight months.