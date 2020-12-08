Nursing home residents are expected to be among the first people in line to receive the vaccine by the end of December. Whether everyone will buy into it is another question. The operators of long-term care providers are ready to roll up their sleeves, but resistance from the residents is expected. That’s just one of many hurdles that remain while the plan is still up in the air. Rolling out this program for real is going to require swift action from the people who want to make it happen. Here’s what is concerning people.