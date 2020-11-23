“If I’ve learned anything during these challenging months watching as the death toll has risen, it’s the value of spending time with loved ones. ... Not this year, though. More than 250,000 Americans have died because of COVID and infections are expected to continue surging. So, we will heed health officials’ urgings for Americans nationwide to keep Thanksgiving celebrations intimate, preferably with no one outside your household.” — writes columnist Jenice Armstrong about leaning on memories of being with friends and family to get you through this Thanksgiving.