First: A real snowstorm means it’s time for a cup of cocoa, pajamas, and ... school is in session? Here’s how districts in the region are handling snow days in the pandemic. It’s also worth reading our look at the disparities in possible snow totals from today’s storm. Some parts of Philly could get plastered with a foot, but inch totals may vary throughout the region.
Then: For professors, the burnout is real. The pandemic has hoisted a burden on top of their workload: students’ well-being, and they’re feeling exhaustingly overcommitted.
And: All of the “ticket-splitting” in this county shows that it’s the most competitive Philly suburb.
Snow day on the horizon? Depends on the district.
Something else is on thin ice due to the pandemic. The time-honored snow day.
With instruction fully migrated online for many schools, waking up to a fresh blanket of powder might not mean no class. Is a day to play in the snow a birthright of students? Or is this a pre-pandemic relic? Some school leaders view the day of snowball fights and sledding as a break we should protect. Others feel it’s a day to simply loosen up the structure. And others see scaling back normal classes as completely unnecessary.
Here’s how districts in the region are taking different positions on the day.
‘Educators hurt when their students are hurting’: College faculty experience rising rates of stress and burnout due to COVID-19
Educators are putting their all into being a pedagogic “everything” for students, some of whom are struggling with basic needs. It’s called compassion fatigue, and professors in the region say student stress is weighing heavily on them. Their well-being is getting tested too as they feel support for professors is lacking. They’ve got fears of their own from cuts to staffing to the feeling that they’re being cut out from major decision processes.
Here’s what it’s like for professors battling pandemic-related stress right now.
What you need to know today
Curious about this winter storm watch for today into tomorrow? The shutdown power of this storm could potentially rival that of the coronavirus.
The excitement over vaccinations does not slow the surge in our region. Here’s how much worse it’s gotten, all in perspective.
It’s not polarized everywhere. Frustration over Trump may have run deep, but that judgment didn’t extend to a referendum on the Republican Party on the rest of the ballot. In fact, splitting votes between parties is so significant in this one county that it’s become the most competitive Philly suburb. We talked to people who exhibit this vote-splitting behavior.
Some Pennsylvania restaurants are pushing back in loud defiance of the the indoor dining bans and staying open.
A civil-engineering firm included clients from the Philly suburbs to the Poconos paid them back by defrauding them for nearly a decade, prosecutors said yesterday.
A group of youth activists want to be able to vote on Philadelphia’s school board even though the current laws prevent it.
Your Daily Dose of | Community
Luke DeFilippo’s survival is nothing short of a miracle.
The South Jersey boy with an active mind was born with an inoperable brain tumor that has compromised his development. At 18, he’s the size of an average 8-year-old boy and nonverbal. His parents realized he would benefit from an addition to their home to better accommodate his needs. And with fund-raising help from friends and neighbors, “Room for Luke” has drawn plenty of support from their Audubon neighbors. Even the Eagles organization donated equipment.
Here’s the sweet story of the community coming together.