First: A real snowstorm means it’s time for a cup of cocoa, pajamas, and ... school is in session? Here’s how districts in the region are handling snow days in the pandemic. It’s also worth reading our look at the disparities in possible snow totals from today’s storm. Some parts of Philly could get plastered with a foot, but inch totals may vary throughout the region.

Then: For professors, the burnout is real. The pandemic has hoisted a burden on top of their workload: students’ well-being, and they’re feeling exhaustingly overcommitted.

And: All of the “ticket-splitting” in this county shows that it’s the most competitive Philly suburb.

Something else is on thin ice due to the pandemic. The time-honored snow day.

With instruction fully migrated online for many schools, waking up to a fresh blanket of powder might not mean no class. Is a day to play in the snow a birthright of students? Or is this a pre-pandemic relic? Some school leaders view the day of snowball fights and sledding as a break we should protect. Others feel it’s a day to simply loosen up the structure. And others see scaling back normal classes as completely unnecessary.

Here’s how districts in the region are taking different positions on the day.

Educators are putting their all into being a pedagogic “everything” for students, some of whom are struggling with basic needs. It’s called compassion fatigue, and professors in the region say student stress is weighing heavily on them. Their well-being is getting tested too as they feel support for professors is lacking. They’ve got fears of their own from cuts to staffing to the feeling that they’re being cut out from major decision processes.

Here’s what it’s like for professors battling pandemic-related stress right now.

“The City basically washed its hands and left the sector to fend for itself. That’s an unjust and unacceptable practice, a blatant disregard for an industry it supposedly now cherishes,” — former City Hall Exhibitions Manager for OACCE, Tu Huynh, writes that the proposed arts task force is too little and too late for Philly’s creative economy.

Longtime Temple University nurse Maureen May writes that nurses are enduring a disastrous free fall and there are three ways to fix it

Philly’s decent management of the first wave could work against us when it comes to perception, write Carolyn Cannuscio, Perelman School of Medicine associate professor; Rachel Feuerstein-Simon, contact tracing leader at Penn Medicine, and Kevin Volpp, professor at the Perelman School of Medicine and Wharton School.

Luke DeFilippo’s survival is nothing short of a miracle.

The South Jersey boy with an active mind was born with an inoperable brain tumor that has compromised his development. At 18, he’s the size of an average 8-year-old boy and nonverbal. His parents realized he would benefit from an addition to their home to better accommodate his needs. And with fund-raising help from friends and neighbors, “Room for Luke” has drawn plenty of support from their Audubon neighbors. Even the Eagles organization donated equipment.

Here’s the sweet story of the community coming together.