The pictures that captured 2020

First: Every year, Inquirer photojournalists capture decisive moments. And for this historic year, our photographers documented moments of anger, of joy, of life being lived, and the triumph of human spirit. These photos tell the story of 2020.

Then: We got an up-close look at the region’s first major winter storm in 1,000 days.

And: A new study reveals how it’s not as easy to keep the coronavirus at bay as experts may have once thought.

Today we’re unveiling our look at the year in pictures.

They capture, in an instant, the pluck of Philly’s people. People rallying to stare down unprecedented hardships of the pandemic, people fighting for seismic reform after decades of racism and police brutality, and people taking to the streets for a highly contested election race for the history books. They’re the people of our world. These images stand out in a year of crisis, and the photos have a web of similarity. Through it all, Philly has done what it does best: We rise. That’s visible in the people who stood up, who stood out, who threw their heads back in joy and wept.

Get a look at the whole project.

And place yourself in some of The Inquirer’s best photos of 2020 with these downloadable backgrounds, if you like. Our photo editors chose iconic Philly pictures for you to download to use as a background for any video conferencing app.

It happened. Steady snow accumulated in the region. And the forecast on just how much got deposited has changed. While precipitation has slowed, there’s still a winter storm warning in effect for Philadelphia and the collar counties until 10 a.m. Our story maps how precisely the onslaught has inundated our region with the latest news.

But an uncertain time calls for an uncertain storm. Right on cue, it’s a weird one. Take it from weather reporter Anthony R. Wood, who really did write the book on Snow. Here’s what makes this storm so peculiar.

Helpful COVID-19 Resources

What you need to know today

That’s interesting

Opinions

“As the first Americans get the coronavirus vaccine, the end to this pandemic may be in sight. The question is how many people will survive the winter to get the vaccine. A critical part of the final push is maintaining people in their homes. The CDC must extend the order halting evictions — and Congress needs to step up and provide critical financial relief to tenants, landlords, and homeowners. An eviction avalanche leading to a surge in coronavirus and homelessness starting on New Year’s Day is no way to set 2021 as a year of recovery.” – the Inquirer Editorial Board writes that the timing of the order halting the expiration of all evictions could not be worse.

Can fish oil actually help cut your heart attack risk? Cardiologist David Becker weighs in with his recommendations.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Dressing

To bond with his daughter, this Philly dad taught himself how to sew. Now, he makes all her outfits (and some for himself, too).

People call him Sew Bro. To bond with his daughter, this self-taught human sewing machine of a West Philly dad designs and creates all the clothes for his daughter. Do they sometimes match? Yes. In floral prints? Yes. Did he make her a custom princess dress and matching headband? Yes and yes.

He chronicles it all with the blog Daddy Dressed Me, and we’ll just let more photos of them twinning take over.