Pennsylvania is officially in shutdown mode, with Gov. Tom Wolf telling nonessential businesses to close their doors for the next two weeks because of the coronavirus. Even so, we’re mobilizing in every way to make sure we cover this ever-expanding crisis with fact-based and useful information. Here’s a note from our executive editor, Stan Wischnowski, that explains how we’re doing that. All of us at The Inquirer also want to thank you for your continued support of our journalism.