With that somber hindsight, it almost seems frivolous to remember the culinary pleasures of the oblivious days early in the year before it all came to a halt with the pandemic closures in March — the exceptional new Italian inspirations of Via Locusta, Fiorella, and Cicala at the Divine; the modern American sparks of River Twice beside the Singing Fountain; the bucolic country elegance of a bottomless pancake brunch at Canal House alongside the Delaware River in Central Jersey. The Liberty Bell ratings I’ve traditionally rung loud and proud in this column at December’s end to celebrate a year of achievement in Philly dining, however, are silent for now. We’re still dealing with matters of mere survival.